Transitioning from your teen years to your early 20s can be difficult. You're carving out your own identity, testing out new friendships and romantic relationships, and making plenty of mistakes along the way. For Chloë Grace Moretz, these normal life hurdles have been even more challenging as she experiences them in the public eye. As a reminder, she's not only a famous actress; she's also romantically linked to Brooklyn Beckham, the son of a world-famous soccer star and a Spice Girl. Talk about some serious pressure.
According to E! News, Moretz talked with Australian magazine Daily Telegraph's Stellar about how breaking up and later rekindling her relationship with Beckham impacted her.
"I went through a hard year and I'm not going to hide that," she said. "I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide."
Ultimately, she said it was her family who helped her realise that she had too much to offer to withdraw from the spotlight. Along with supporting her, she said they reminded her she's her "own person," and that part of growing up is learning "to deal with this sort of thing." In the end, she said she grew to understand "I have the power within" to make the changes she wanted to see in her life.
She also said she's learned that her voice matters, and that speaking out against injustices has an impact on not only herself but on the lives of her fans, as well.
"I do feel a duty to speak out on these things," she said, referring to issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, body-image, and women's rights. "Of course, I want to turn my phone off and run away and stick my head in the sand. But you can't. You have to do something."
Moretz has also faced her fair share of criticism along the way, over her involvement in the controversial film Red Shoes and her semi-recent "feud" with Kim Kardashian. In each instance, the actress held her head up high and reflected on her decisions. Ultimately, she told Daily Telegraph's Stellar that her quick spat with Kim K taught her that she doesn't want to find herself pitted against other women. Instead, she's more interested in building systems of support that benefit feminism.
While it's hard to say if anyone ever truly has adulthood figured out completely, we'd say Moretz is doing a remarkable job.
