How strong are your relationships? This week is all about nurturing the bonds that matter most as the moon flows through Libra and Scorpio, the two zodiac signs associated with partnerships. With Mercury retrograde from December 3rd to 22nd, we wouldn't be surprised if communications have been a little, er, strained. The balanced Libra moon gifts us with a sense of fairness and diplomacy on Monday and Tuesday — optimal days to meet for a cup of strong coffee (or a dirty martini) and talk your way to a compromise. When the Scorpio moon takes the wheel from Wednesday to Friday, sharing secrets will help us all bond. Have you been keeping your cards too close to your chest? That might be the reason a relationship is spinning its wheels. If trust has been established, then open up the vault. Need to build credit in the loyalty points department? Share something more personal — but not your tabloid-worthy tales — and dare to ask more probing questions of people in conversation.