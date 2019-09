Kim Kardashian & Laverne Cox Are Teaming Up For Something Epic

Almost every Kardashian has starred in a spinoff, stepping out of the full-family chaos of KUWTK into a smaller, individualised spotlight. A trip down memory lane reminds us of Khloé & Lamar (tbt), the summer stint of Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, and the most recent Kylie fan favourite, Life of Kylie. And although Kris tells us it's too early to start planning a Kardashian kids spinoff (fair), we have a buzzy new Kardashian reality show coming soon that has Kim Kardashian at the forefront, along with... Laverne Cox?