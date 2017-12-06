Kim Kardashian & Laverne Cox Are Teaming Up For Something Epic

Almost every Kardashian has starred in a spinoff, stepping out of the full-family chaos of KUWTK into a smaller, individualised spotlight. A trip down memory lane reminds us of Khloé & Lamar (tbt), the summer stint of Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, and the most recent Kylie fan favourite, Life of Kylie. And although Kris tells us it's too early to start planning a Kardashian kids spinoff (fair), we have a buzzy new Kardashian reality show coming soon that has Kim Kardashian at the forefront, along with... Laverne Cox?
Yes, Kim is working on a new on-screen endeavour, but it looks completely different from the Kardashian reality shows we've seen in the past. Stepping away from Ryan Seacrest and E!, Kim's hosting and producing a new original series on Lifetime, a Project Runway-esque competition series called Glam Masters. Each episode will feature four beauty bloggers facing off in a glam-off.
Kim first announced her involvement in the series back in May. "I’m such a beauty junkie and am fascinated by how artists are able to transform someone’s look with makeup," she said in a statement to ET. "[I] couldn’t be more ecstatic for them to show what they can really do."
And if Kim's hosting the show, you're probably wondering which glam pros she picked to judge? Unsurprisingly, her loyal makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's on board, along with YouTube makeup expert (and new OGX shampoo collaborator) Kandee Johnson, Milk Makeup co-founder Zanna Roberts Rassi, and last but certainly not least, Laverne Cox.
Yesterday, The Orange Is the New Black star announced her Glam Masters partnership on her Instagram, posting the show's trailer. "I am so excited to announce that I am serving as host of #GlamMasters and also one of its judges," Cox captioned her post. "Glam Masters is a beauty competition series we really had a blast shooting. I hope you'll tune in and enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it."
Glam Masters doesn't premiere until 28th February, but from Cox's post, it seems that the filming has wrapped and we're excited to see what incredible makeup looks are going to come out of it. If the trailer's any indication, it's going to be epic.
