You Never Fully Recover From Losing A Sister

Did Ruth's passing lead you to learn something new about her?

"Yes. I feel like I know her more now — and I definitely feel different about her now. She was a very difficult sister to have. She could be really loving in one moment and really cruel and vindictive in the next moment, so I always had my guard up. And she was mentally ill. She couldn’t help it, but that didn’t mean it didn’t hurt my feelings. I would sort of brace myself before I saw her and I would have this sort of necessary wall up between us. That really limited how close I could get to her. I was actually afraid of her. I loved her so much and she had so much power over me that when she would lash out at me, it was incredibly painful. I couldn’t just be like, Oh, she’s mentally ill, so that doesn’t affect me. She was still my big sister. It’s sort of heartbreaking to say this, but I feel more free to love her now. Some of the fear is gone. I don’t know what the right word is, because ‘forgive her’ sounds so tied up in a happy little bow, but I feel honestly closer to her, and that’s a nice feeling."