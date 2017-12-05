Story from Celebrity Beauty

Why Timothée Chalamet's Hair Has Everyone Talking

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP.
If 21-year-old actor Timothée Chalamet isn't on your radar yet, just you wait, because you can bet he will be when awards season rolls around. The star's recent popularity is due in large part to his exemplary roles in the recent hits Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird. (Just Google his name and you'll find years-worth of rave reviews.) The other half of the hype is all thanks to his fluffy head of hair.
You won't find this bit anywhere on his IMDB page, but the actor's long curls are definitely worth noting — and it's a subject getting a ton of buzz as of late. And we have to say, Stranger Thing's Joe Keery should look out.
Advertisement
Unlike Keery's messy layers that seem to get bigger and better every season of the Netflix series, Chalamet's curls are softer, shinier, and the stuff of pure envy. Luckily, we're not the only ones who think so. In fact, you'll find a handful of Timmy hair stans on Twitter ready and able to talk point out this very fact.
One fan compared his head of hair to an Italian masterpiece:
One is convinced it's worth a golden statuette:
Another noticed how he's mastered the bed head look:
While others watched in awe at his perfect hair flip:
Some imagined how much better the world would be with Timmy's hair:
At the end of the day, people are just jealous:
And intrigued:
And ready to change the background photo on their phones:
Luckily for everyone (and especially you, Joe Keery), there's room for more than one head of hair on the throne.
Read these stories next:
"Wave Formation" Is The Easiest Hair Trick You'll Learn
Should You Be Conditioning Before You Shampoo?
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series