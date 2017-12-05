Claire Foy Says She Was Treated Differently After Dyeing Her Hair Dark

Working in Hollywood might have its perks, but more often than not, actors often need to undergo major physical transformations for on-screen roles that completely change the way they look — for better or for worse. (Just take Christian Bale, for example.) A lot of times, this comes in the form of a dramatic hair change.
Case in point: Claire Foy's recent evolution from a blond bob to a jet-black pixie cut. Despite how well Foy pulls off the bold style, The Crown star recently revealed that she's since discovered the one major difference between being a blonde and a brunette.
This week, Foy shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that while she enjoyed her time as a cream soda blonde, there was a bigger perk to the sun-kissed colour. "People are just nice — they’re just nicer to you," she told Fallon. "People hold the door open to you. They smile at you, just in general.” Initially, Fallon didn't believe her, but we — and plenty of other actors — can attest that boasting a lighter hair colour often positively affects the way you're treated. And the same goes for redheads, to an extent. In the past, celebrities like Molly Ringwald and Amy Adams both copped to receiving more attention with red hair.
Admittedly, Foy couldn't manage the high-maintenance routine of the colour (it can be brutal), so she's back to a deeper brunette hue and shaggy cut. But the dramatic change isn't entirely due to preference. Instead, Foy is preparing to play Janet Armstrong, Louis' wife, in the upcoming film First Man, and later on for the sequel of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.
