Claire Foy Says She Was Treated Differently After Dyeing Her Hair Dark

This week, Foy shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that while she enjoyed her time as a cream soda blonde , there was a bigger perk to the sun-kissed colour. "People are just nice — they’re just nicer to you," she told Fallon. "People hold the door open to you. They smile at you, just in general.” Initially, Fallon didn't believe her, but we — and plenty of other actors — can attest that boasting a lighter hair colour often positively affects the way you're treated . And the same goes for redheads, to an extent. In the past, celebrities like Molly Ringwald and Amy Adams both copped to receiving more attention with red hair.