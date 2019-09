Meghan Markle's Perfect Brows Are All Thanks To This Old-Hollywood Icon

In fact, if you look closely, you can even find echoes of Audrey in Meghan Markle’s eyebrows. Since relocating to London just last month (for her official move-in to Nottingham Cottage , as you do), Markle has reportedly become a regular at Mayfair salon Nails & Brows , where she sees the salon’s founder, Sherrille Riley, for the full Audrey treatment . As Riley tells Harper’s Bazaar UK, she uses a combination of waxing, tweezing, and threading (yes, all three) to create the clean, elegant look. "You can't really go wrong with the Audrey," Riley says.