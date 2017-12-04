Shazam just shared their list of songs and artists most searched this year on the music identifying app which leaves us with one question. Why did no one know these songs in 2017? Most of these songs spent weeks on the Official Charts list, but they were still songs people needed to look up when they played.
At the top of the list is "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran which logged over 15 million Shazams on the song-tagging app. Coming in at a close second was "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber. I have lost track of how many times I have heard both these songs being played in coffee shops, bars, or by people in parks with portable speakers. Given the number of times I've heard these songs while out and about, it makes so much sense that people are breaking out Shazam left and right to identify them.
Rock and Latin music made a notable impression this year compared to 2016's list. "This year will also be remembered for the rise of Latin music, led by 'Despacito.' Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s track was already seeing a strong Shazam reaction before Justin Bieber jumped on the remix — bringing it to a new audience. In total, a Latin track was at the top of our Worldwide Chart for 24 weeks in 2017." said Julian Marshall, Shazam’s Global Head of Content, to Billboard.
Click through to see what songs made the list and why they might have been so hard to identify.
Read These Stories Next: