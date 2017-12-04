The next chapter of the Jurassic World franchise just gave its leading lady an important advantage when running from dinos.
The first film in the highly anticipated reboot of the Jurassic Park series came with one major criticism: How was Bryce Dallas Howard's character Claire supposed to escape from raptors while wearing heels? Fortunately, the sequel to Jurassic World, subtitled Fallen Kingdom, is giving her a plethora of new footwear options.
In the first film, Claire, a posh executive at the Jurassic World theme park, is stuck wearing heels throughout the entirety of the movie, despite the fact that she's tasked with outrunning dinosaurs on rocky terrain.
There's nothing inherently wrong with a woman rocking heels (and it certainly beats going barefoot when dinosaur poop is just steps away), but now we have concrete proof that Claire is giving flats a try.
In a new sneak peek at the upcoming movie, Claire is once again running for her life — this time, in shoes that hopefully won't cause a sprained ankle.
The clip, which was posted by the official Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Twitter account ahead of the Thursday release of the film's first full-length trailer, shows Howard, star Chris Pratt, and newcomer Justice Smith being terrorised by dinosaurs. Not a good situation, to be sure, but check out Howard's feet!
The @JurassicWorld #FallenKingdom trailer debuts this Thursday. Retweet to get your reminder! pic.twitter.com/SF6JpvPMfY— Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) December 4, 2017
This isn't the first time fans were informed of the shoe change. One year ago, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom executive producer Colin Trevorrow tweeted a photo of Claire's new kicks.
"See you soon, @BryceDHoward," he wrote, accompanied by several pairs of brown boots.
See you soon, @BryceDHoward pic.twitter.com/dSHIBRw8C0— Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) December 1, 2016
For the record, Howard thinks that Claire is pretty skilled at running in heels. The Black Mirror actress explained the reason for the heels during an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2015.
"[Claire] is in high heels because she's a woman who has been in high heels her whole life, and she can fucking sprint in them," Howard told the outlet. "That's kind of how I perceived it. She doesn't have to be in menswear and flats in order to outrun a T. rex. That's what women can do."
Very true — but I'm sure even Claire will agree that these boots definitely make running for one's life an easier task.
