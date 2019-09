This Twisted New Movie Features Female Friendship On The Darkest Timeline

Murder plots aren't pretty, and I'm kind of thrilled by the prospect of a film that allows two teenage girls to explore such vile messiness. It's not that women-perpetuated violence doesn't exist in pop culture, it's just stories of it are quite rare. Most iconic psychopaths within pop culture — such as American Psycho's Patrick Bateman or Silence of the Lambs' Hannibal Lecter — are men. Yet there's something intriguing about a teenage girl being utterly devoid of emotions when, so often, the media depicts them as characters who feel everything, all at once. (See: Lady Bird.)