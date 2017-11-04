13 Body Exfoliators That'll Keep Your Skin Glowing This Winter

Just when we think we've finally developed a skin-care routine for our bodies that's both effective and practical, the seasons change and throw us all off-kilter. Although the temps have been slow to shift here in New York City, we all know it's coming with a frosty vengeance. In short, now is the time to take extra precautions against a winter full of rough, dry skin.
How? Upping the ante with your exfoliating routine is key to holding on to your glow over the next few months. By sloughing off dead skin, your skin will feel softer and absorb moisture better. Win-win!
To give you a head start (because staying prepared is always a good look), our editor's have rounded up a list of our favourite exfoliators, scrubs, and body polishers. From high-end grabs to drugstore staples, here's everything we plan on using until the first sight of spring.