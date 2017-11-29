When Oscar Wilde said, "Life imitates art far more than art imitates life," he clearly hadn't seen how different I, and everyone else who hasn't trained themselves to sleep perfectly on their back so as not to disturb their makeup, look in the morning compared to Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's. And yet for decades in Hollywood, filmmakers have chosen a more idealistic (read: unattainable) approach with women when it comes to beauty.
But slowly, the tide is turning. Alicia Keys' choice to skip makeup last year launched a welcome ripple event within the industry. Thought pieces were written. Stars began posting their bare faces proudly. On the big screen, more and more directors started to realise that looking perfect in scenes where your long-lost sister spontaneously appears no longer makes sense.
What's real? Teenagers experience acne. People get wrinkles. And the actresses in the slides ahead didn't cover up these truths in their films — they drew inspiration from them. It's about damn time.