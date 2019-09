When Oscar Wilde said, "Life imitates art far more than art imitates life," he clearly hadn't seen how different I, and everyone else who hasn't trained themselves to sleep perfectly on their back so as not to disturb their makeup , look in the morning compared to Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's. And yet for decades in Hollywood, filmmakers have chosen a more idealistic (read: unattainable) approach with women when it comes to beauty.