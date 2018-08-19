Long Ponytails Are The Beauty Trend Celebrities Just Can't Quit

It's highly unlikely that the Grimm brothers were thinking about Hollywood trends when they penned Rapunzel back in the 19th century, but here we are. Granted, the title character was locked in a tower for a whopping 12 years (you miss a lot in over a decade), but she also had a small perk amide the isolation: that hair. Long, glamorous strands is basically a glam cheat code. Who needs to fill in their brows or slap on a red lip when they have all of that up top? Exactly.
It looks like Hollywood gets it, too, as stars like Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana Grande are letting their hair down and letting their braids and ponytails spill past their shoulders, too. Long hair does care... or at least we do. See their styles ahead.