Finally, the two bust out something that looks like it could be used in a gyno exam: stainless steel freeze sticks. In reality, they’re much less scary. These wands, taken right from the freezer, are fancier versions of teaspoons — something the rest of us can use easily at home. After massaging with the sticks and holding them over the eyes to stimulate circulation and depuff, Kloss is ready to head out the door. We must admit, her skin does look refreshed. Now excuse us while we draw a torture bath after all.