Michelle Williams is praising director Ridley Scott's decision to recast her former costar Kevin Spacey in the upcoming All the Money in the World. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Williams said Spacey's recasting "sends a message to predators."
"This doesn't do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong," Williams told EW. "And it sends a message to predators — you can't get away with this anymore. Something will be done."
Scott recast Christopher Plummer in Spacey's former role as oil tycoon J. Paul Getty in the drama, which is inspired by true events. The decision to replace Spacey came after numerous people accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. As EW points out, the reshooting included going back to the movie's original filming locations in Rome and London and re-filming scenes with Williams and Mark Wahlberg.
"There's no time for pondering,” the director told EW. "Sometimes you've got to lay down the law. You have to!"
There's already a new trailer for All the Money in the World that features Plummer, not Spacey. The movie is still being released next month, even with the reshooting. Check out the new (albeit brief) trailer below.
"I sat and thought about it and realised, we cannot," Scott told EW of keeping Spacey in the movie. "You can't tolerate any kind of behaviour like that. And it will affect the film. We cannot let one person's action affect the good work of all these other people. It's that simple."
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
