The Beauty Treatment Kim Kardashian West Gave Up During Her Last Pregnancy

Kardashian West points out that this practice might change once her third child is born. "My kids are a bit older so it's a little easier now, until the new baby comes. I don’t know if I'll have as much time then. I remember wanting to get a massage [after the birth of North and Saint] but when you're breastfeeding and you're trying to lay on your stomach, it's all so painful. And then the baby needs you. It's just rushed and you can’t really enjoy it. But this time [with a surrogate] it will be different."