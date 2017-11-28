The Beauty Treatment Kim Kardashian West Gave Up During Her Last Pregnancy

Say what you will about Kim Kardashian West, but the business mogul — who's currently worth a casual $175 million — keeps family close to all her lucrative endeavors. Her recent perfumes that racked up $10 million in one day? A nod to her late father. The nude Lip Kits that sold out within hours? She shared a piece of the pie with half-sister Kylie. Now, she's dropping an ode to her husband of nearly three years, Kanye West — in the form of her new Ultra Light Beam Duos.
You might recognise the name from the "Life Of Pablo" album — which was precisely the inspiration behind KKW's highlighter and lip gloss kits. "I named my product[s] after his song," Kardashian West tells Refinery29. "Because I heard it and I was like, 'Oh shit — someone needs to name a highlighter Ultra Light Beam,' and so I did." (For the record, Kardashian West says Kanye "was very into" the cheeky cross-reference.)
We hopped on the phone with Kardashian West to learn more about the new collection, what the last year has been like for the busy star, and how she finds calm in the midst of it all. Check it out, ahead.
On Finding "Me" Time As A Mum
As she continues to grow her own family, Kardashian West makes it a point to set aside time for self-care. "I love getting massages — those are super important to me," she explains. "I wait until the kids go to bed and I'll get a late night massage. Sometimes I’ll fall asleep. That just completely rejuvenates me."
Kardashian West points out that this practice might change once her third child is born. "My kids are a bit older so it's a little easier now, until the new baby comes. I don’t know if I'll have as much time then. I remember wanting to get a massage [after the birth of North and Saint] but when you're breastfeeding and you're trying to lay on your stomach, it's all so painful. And then the baby needs you. It's just rushed and you can’t really enjoy it. But this time [with a surrogate] it will be different."
The Real Reason She Went Blond
Her near-platinum ends may not be new, but that doesn't mean the internet has stopped buzzing about it. "I was so nervous to [dye it], but I’m glad I did," Kardashian West says. "It's almost this white, greyish shade that I’ve never done before. You know, when you look a certain way, you feel a certain way. It definitely gives a different cool-girl attitude. I love my dark hair — that's always going to be my favourite — but I love the long run that I’ve had with the blond."
How She Uses The Ultra Beam Light Duos
The Kardashians are known for their seen-from-outer-space cheek strobing, but these duos — which come in five glittery shades of corresponding lip gloss and loose powder for $32 each — are meant to be used everywhere (as evidenced by her revealing Instagram post). "I wanted it to be something you can mix together and use different ways," Kardashian West explains. "The gloss just intensifies the powder. You can even use the highlighter as a shadow on the eyes and then add the gloss on top. It's really versatile."
