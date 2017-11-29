You Need To See This Photo Of 15-Year-Old Meghan Markle Outside Buckingham Palace

It's quite the photo. Meghan Markle, the soon-to-be member of the Royal Family, is pictured as a 15-year-old student posing in front of Buckingham Palace in London, her future grandmother-in-law's home, no less.
PICTURED: Meghan Markle snapped outside Buckingham Palace as a tourist aged 15 https://t.co/nbv3k7c6g2 pic.twitter.com/in2yFpEymv— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 28, 2017
Dressed in classic '90s teen garms – anyone else remember those Converse slides? – the Suits actress sits on a railing with a pal, thought to be Markle's childhood friend Ninaki Priddy, who she met while attending a prestigious kindergarten in Hollywood and who is now a jewellery designer. Who could have guessed Markle would end up going from tourist to royalty?
The image – taken during a European summer trip in 1996 – appeared in the Daily Mail the day after the announcement of the big engagement on Monday morning. (We're guessing whoever provided the shot was handsomely financially rewarded by the media company.)
It comes amid news that not only will Markle give up her acting career but she will also apply to become a UK citizen after she marries (although it is expected that she will retain her US citizenship as well.) The wedding, billed for next spring, is likely to be paid for by the Queen and the happy couple will be in charge of organising the event, although it is rumoured that it will be televised. It is thought that Markle and Prince Harry will undertake their first royal engagements together in Nottingham on Friday as they attend a walkabout to meet groups working with young people affected by Aids.
