The Funniest Twitter Reactions To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Engagement

Natalie Gil
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
While the world's mainstream media has gone into overdrive reporting on and speculating about the engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the funniest people on social media have been having a field day.
The royal family announced the news this morning and Twitter immediately blew up. Predictably, many people voiced their delight, congratulating the happy couple and wishing them a lifetime of happiness; some expressed their sorrow that the country's most high-profile bachelor would now be officially taken.
Fans of the royals speculated about what the engagement ring is like, what Markle's dress will look like and whether Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have roles on the big day, which looks set to be the wedding of the year. People also expressed their excitement about watching the couple in their first televised interview, which will be broadcast on the BBC tonight at 6pm GMT.
Others, meanwhile, had a more sardonic, typically British response to the announcement and many more took the opportunity whip out the GIFS, memes and one-liners.
However, a very sizeable chunk of the British Twitterati had just one question on their lips: will we get a day off work?
As with anything royal family-related, some people simply couldn't give two hoots.
The then Prime Minister David Cameron declared a public holiday on the day of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding in 2011. If Theresa May's congratulatory message to the couple on Twitter is anything to go by, all signs point to a day off when the spring wedding takes place next year.
We eagerly await our very own piece of good news from the government. Fingers crossed!
