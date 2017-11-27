The Funniest Twitter Reactions To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Engagement

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement, the American actress shows how far she's willing to go to avoid the British press. pic.twitter.com/Vcbd8eBkJ1— HaveIGotNewsForYou (@haveigotnews) November 27, 2017
Don’t get too excited. We’re all paying for another fucking wedding.— Mangal 2 Restaurant (@Mangal2) November 27, 2017
If Prince Harry and Meghan’s Spring 2018 wedding clashes with mine I’ll genuinely be devastated. I’ll be way more interested in theirs! ??— Hayley Hampson (@hayley_hampson) November 27, 2017
When you find out that Meghan won't be doing suits anymore but she's marrying Prince Harry and that's kinda a good excuse pic.twitter.com/5xcrl6ocyk— Jalyn jones (@Jalynjones15) November 27, 2017
Wait a minute, I see a lot of brits talking about getting a day off because Prince Harry is marrying Meghan, An AMERICAN, which means we should get a day off too. pic.twitter.com/UOr0bBTKxn— Jalyn jones (@Jalynjones15) November 27, 2017
Prince Harry called to say that he was PROBABLY going to propose to me, his thirst first came about last year, but I would have to agree to enabling and championing the continuation of a monarchy. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!— Jennine Khalik (@jennineak) November 27, 2017
low key me pretending that I’m going to be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding ?? pic.twitter.com/O9ywCe7sXB— Felix (@MrFelixRac) November 27, 2017
“Can you imagine Trump’s tweets when he’ll see us at Prince Harry’s wedding?” pic.twitter.com/TVJezvlY4U— BWD ? (@IrisRimon) November 27, 2017
Realising you will now never get to marry Prince Harry, despite it being your dream since you were 8 pic.twitter.com/fcYmGKpNxp— Brighton Girl (@BtonGirlProbs) November 27, 2017
The world: Prince Harry is going to marry Meghan Markle!— Mark Lankester (@markrlankester) November 27, 2017
The UK: ...Do we get the day off? pic.twitter.com/0UBYCIV8bf
Me after the Prince Harry #MeghanMarkle Royal Wedding statement..... pic.twitter.com/3MPtROHFVs— Tom Quante (@TomQuante) November 27, 2017
Hearing 'royal wedding' and immediately thinking 'bank holiday' pic.twitter.com/LC0UByT0jo— Robyn Frost (@RobynHFrost) November 27, 2017
Reasons why I'm excited about the Royal Wedding: pic.twitter.com/CAmKQKrCn1— Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) November 27, 2017
Prince Harry is going to marry Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/Pu4DSVkzCj— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) November 27, 2017
I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement.— Theresa May (@theresa_may) November 27, 2017
This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love and, on behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future. https://t.co/Sfx76X98BW