While the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is still months away, we’ve already begun to speculate about the wedding, from exact date (still unknown) to what Markle’s dress will look like. Right now, we only have clues from past royal weddings to go off, most recently Prince William and Kate Middleton. But long before the heir to the throne and the Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot, nearly a century of toasts, wedding breakfasts, and cakes give us more than enough hints to the way the Windsor family (and up to several hundred of their closest friends) will mark the big day as far as the food goes.
Ahead, five of our predictions for the food and drink we can expect to see at the nuptials, whenever they might happen.