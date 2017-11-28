Lorde & Harry Styles Shared A Friendly Kiss, But Can We Ship Them Now?

Thank the universe for giving us the gift of the fantasy couple we never knew we needed. Teen goth Lorde and '70s dad Harry Styles appeared together at the ARIA Awards in Australia, and exchanged the tiniest kisses. Cue up the fanfic machine, because this relationship fake news is something we want to believe.
Styles took home the award for Best International Artist. He may have been pandering to the judges a bit: the former One Directioner did, after all, release a song called "Kiwi." As Styles headed towards the stage to collect his award, he went out of his way to plant two tiny kisses onto Lorde, who was seated in the front row. We can't tell if they are air kisses, as is customary in many European countries, or full-on pecks, but who cares: HARRY STYLES KISSED LORDE.
Advertisement
The "Green Light" singer and Styles probably know each other through Taylor Swift, whom is besties with Lorde and previously dated Styles. We're guessing that they remained friendly after Swift and Styles parted ways, which is very mature on all accounts.
Styles, for his part, seems to accept seeing his exes and his exes' friends in public with grace, as he demonstrated at the Victoria's Secret fashion show. Three of his ex-girlfriends walked the runway, and he even high-fived Swift's other bestie, Karlie Kloss.
In the meanwhile, their kiss reminds us of our gothic youth, pining away for a kiss from the hot popular guy at school. The tweet below doesn't capture the moment in its full glory, but it's worth watching anyway — the crowd's reaction is priceless and precious.
HE KISSED LORDE HELLOOYLGK pic.twitter.com/uTX5c3rFcQ— whew mahitha loves harry styles (@figstyles) November 28, 2017
Advertisement