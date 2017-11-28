This Family's Viral Christmas Card Is Savage As Hell

Given that Thanksgiving usually gathers everyone (or most people) in your family under one roof, it's prime opportunity for a Christmas card photoshoot.
Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Twitter user Emily Seawright and her family got together to take pictures for their annual Christmas card, and they had a brilliant (if not savage) idea for a photo.
On Sunday night, Seawright tweeted the image that would go on their Christmas card — and it appears that her family just couldn't resist the opportunity for a good bit of alliteration.
my family's Christmas card this year lmao pic.twitter.com/A2L7wfsprN— Emily Seawright (@cantseawright) November 26, 2017
As you can see, while Seawright's siblings carry cards to respectively indicate that they're "Engaged" and "Expecting" children and her parents are "Excited," she's just, well, "Emily."
Clearly, the Seawrights have a great sense of humour.
Since Seawright tweeted the photo, it has gone viral with more than 45,000 retweets and more than 279,000 likes at the time of writing.
Her tweet, of course, has struck a chord with anyone who doesn't have a groundbreaking life event to share during the holidays, amidst all the news that comes out of engagement season.
Plenty more people responded with "I am Emily," but others even took the chance to shoot their shot and claim that they could "fix" her single status.
Obviously, there's nothing wrong with being the only single person in your family or friend group, but anyone who's had to answer for their single status probably can relate to Seawright. As one Twitter user put it, #WeAreAllEmily — or we have been, at some point.
