In the years since Mariah Carey released "All I Want for Christmas Is You," wresting the title of Ultimate Holiday Pop Star from the late Bing Crosby, many have tried to replicate her success. Few have even come close. But with the release of genius songwriter Sia's new Christmas album Everyday Is Christmas, we may have a contender. "Snowman," her ode to a delicate, frosty lover, is quickly becoming a fan favourite.
"Holy shit snowman from Sia's Christmas album is my favourite thing in the whole world right now," Abbie wrote on Twitter.
If you haven't heard it yet, scroll to the bottom of this story and listen to it right now, and then come back to us, because this praise will immediately stop seeming like an exaggeration.
"Let's go below zero and hide from the sun," the Australian pop star croons in the chorus. "I love you forever where we'll have some fun/ Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily/ Please don't cry no tears now/ It's Christmas, baby."
Whether this is a poignant tale of doomed love, or an upbeat song about how great it is to have a white Christmas depends a lot upon your current relationship status and how scared you are about climate change. But yeah, Twitter is here for it either way.
"I'm not normally a fan but this Christmas album from Sia is brilliant on so many different levels," Gary Hall said. "Snowman is such a beautiful song."
One fan took the time to set "Snowman" to an animated short about a girl and her snowman that was originally an ad for Cineplex. Warning: This combo is a real tearjerker.
All this praise is for a song off an album Sia said she wrote in two weeks.
"I just was having so much fun, because it's already there, all of the concepts, you just have to expand on them," she told Zane Lowe on Beats 1radio (as reported by Billboard). "It's not like you have to have an original idea to begin with. It's like, Christmas, mistletoe, ho-ho-ho, Santa Claus, Christmas list, elves. You've got all of the subject matter. It was easy and fun."
