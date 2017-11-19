It's the most #NoFilters time of the year! Sagittarius season begins this Tuesday as the sun marches into the outspoken Archer's realm until 21st December. If 2017 proved anything, it's that we've all got opinions — and we all think that ours are the gospel truth. But if you're seeing family this week, it might be best to keep those, uh, "code orange" topics off-limits. With the moon in conventional Capricorn early in the day, family bonding will be strong. But by the mid-afternoon, la luna floats on to Aquarius and our thankful vibes could translate into good deeds and even some activism.