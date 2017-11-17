Serena Williams' Wedding Was Iconic & Not Just Because Beyoncé Was There

Internationally ranked no. 1 female tennis player of all time, greatest living athlete, holder of 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic Gold medals Serena Williams got married yesterday at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Greatest Of All Time married entrepreneur Alex Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit.
The Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding was as spectacular as you could imagine, with a guest list that reads more like a Who's Who of entertainment, sports, and bestie goals, reports People. Fellow queen Beyoncé and her musician husband Jay-Z were in attendance, which makes sense, given that Williams was cast in Bey's video for "I Ain't Sorry." Former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland also came to the wedding, as did Eva Longoria, Anna Wintour, and Kim Kardashian West. No word on if Kardashian West also brought her musician husband, Kanye.
The guests were reportedly treated to a set by former members of New Edition, and we hope they enjoyed a rousing rendition of "If It Isn't Love." Vanity Fair additionally reports that the tables at the reception party were named after Williams' Grand Slam titles. Guests also received mini tennis trophies as party favors — and we would totally do the same thing if we were Williams.
Williams and Ohanian just welcomed their first joint venture into the world: Alexis Olympia, who was born on September 1, 2017, which makes her a Virgo. We imagine there are going to be lots of playdates between Alexis, Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy in the future. Hello, Serena and Beyoncé? If you need a babysitter, give us a call.
