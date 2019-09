Serena Williams' Wedding Was Iconic & Not Just Because Beyoncé Was There

The Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding was as spectacular as you could imagine, with a guest list that reads more like a Who's Who of entertainment, sports, and bestie goals , reports People. Fellow queen Beyoncé and her musician husband Jay-Z were in attendance, which makes sense, given that Williams was cast in Bey's video for "I Ain't Sorry." Former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland also came to the wedding, as did Eva Longoria, Anna Wintour, and Kim Kardashian West. No word on if Kardashian West also brought her musician husband, Kanye.