Selena Gomez's Return To The AMA Stage Will Be Huge

There's no question that Selena Gomez has had a difficult year. In addition to battling lupus, a chronic auto-immune condition, the 13 Reasons Why producer underwent a kidney transplant this summer, causing her to take a break from promoting her new music. Now in a healthier place, Gomez is ready to grace the stage at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 19. Why is this such a huge deal for the "Bad Liar" singer? Well, the AMAs have historically been huge for Gomez, and this year will be no exception.
In an Instagram post the former Wizards of Waverly Place star published on Wednesday night, Gomez teased a rehearsal for her upcoming performance, as well as the reason why this award show is so special to her.
"My first performance in over a year," wrote Gomez in the video's caption. "The AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments. ["Heart Wants What It Wants,"] after treatment and now ["Wolves."] This Sunday."
Gomez's vocals have never sounded better than in the above clip, but it's more than just a killer performance that fans should get excited for. The pop star has used the AMAs stage as a place to really let herself be honest and open with the public. In 2016, Gomez received the AMA for Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist shortly after spending time in a treatment facility. She made a powerful acceptance speech that revealed the struggles she was dealing with over the last year.
"I had to stop," Gomez told the crowd at the AMAs. "Because I had everything. And I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough where I would never let you [my fans] down. But I kept it too much together to where I let myself down."
Whether it's another emotional speech or just a heart-wrenching performance, Gomez is definitely the performer to watch at the AMAs.
