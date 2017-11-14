Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just gave Jimmy Kimmel a taste of his own medicine.
In honour of the late-night host's 50th birthday, celebrities including the couple gathered to read mean tweets about Kimmel himself. Kim Kardashian read one of them — and it was written by her husband, back in 2013.
"JIMMY KIMMEL PUT YOURSELF IN MY SHOES … OH NO THAT MEANS YOU WOULD HAVE GOTTEN TOO MUCH GOOD P—Y IN YOUR LIFE," West tweeted four years ago. (He's since deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.) Kardashian read that one, following it up with a snarky "Fair point, Kanye."
Some of the other stars who read mean tweets about Kimmel are Jennifer Lawrence — who recently guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Will Ferrell, David Letterman, Anthony Anderson, Larry David, Kristen Bell, Stephen Colbert, Zach Galifianakis, and Halle Berry. (As a bonus, there's also one where Chris Hemsworth struggles to pronounce "Hephaestus.") The tweets aren't the most clever, but it's still funny to hear them in celebrity voices, especially that of Larry David, who couldn't get through reading a tweet without cracking up.
As EW pointed out, West had beef with Kanye, among plenty of other people. In 2013, West tweeted, "SHOULD I DO A SPOOF ABOUT YOUR FACE OR YOU F—ING BEN AFFLECK #NODISRESPECTTOBENAFFLECK #ALLDISRESPECTTOJIMMYKIMMEL!!!!" after Kimmel parodied an interview West did with BBC Radio 1 about fashion. West appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later that year, where he offered words of wisdom on a variety of topics. It seems like the two are on at least slightly better terms now — maybe Kimmel, too, misses the old Kanye?
