And then, somewhere in the midst of it all, there is MakeApp and its new Remove feature. This tool does the opposite of your go-to photo editor : Rather than add makeup, or at least the illusion of it, to enhance your features and make you look like a better version of yourself, Remove exists to wipe the slate clean. It'll show you what you look like underneath all that makeup, and expose the real you — or that's what it says, at least. That's not exactly true.