But when the filters are reverted, when the makeup is off, are we all shadowy-eyed, tired-looking spectres with thin, dry lips and dull, sallow complexions? Through the lens of MakeApp Remove, yes. With its "makeup-removing" claims, this silly app perpetuates the idea that underneath the layers of concealer, highlighter, blush, and mascara, you're not just a person who happens to not be wearing makeup — you're ugly. And in today's inclusive, feel-good brand market, preying on a woman's insecurity to sell her a beauty app isn't just shitty, it's a bad business move.