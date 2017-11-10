Here's Proof That Leonardo DiCaprio Does Not Age

Whether you fell for him way back when he was a kid in What's Eating Gilbert Grape, or years later, when he was freezing to death in Titanic, chances are if you're reading this, you're a Leo fan for life. Not only is DiCaprio one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood, he tends to spend a significant amount of his time on climate change research and education — a passion he dedicates his entire Instagram feed to.
Regardless of how many many Clinton Global Citizen Awards he wins, or how many Victoria's Secret models he dates, there's no competition when it comes to Leo as our longest-standing celebrity crush. And since it's his 43rd birthday tomorrow, we decided to celebrate the only way we know how: a look back at his very best looks.
Click ahead to check out Leonardo DiCaprio's most memorable moments, spanning from the early '90s to that Oscars red carpet...