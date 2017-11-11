Styled By British Vogue's Edward Enninful, 2018's Pirelli Calendar Is A Whimsical Thrill Ride

Images from the Pirelli 2018 Calendar has been unveiled - and they're incredible.
Shot by visually ingenious photographer Tim Walker and styled by new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, the calendar offers a dazzling reimagining of the Brit-lit classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.
"Alice has been told so many times," Tim Walker says. "And I think I wanted to go back to the genesis of the imagination behind Lewis Carroll so that you could tell it from the very beginning again. I wanted to find a different and original angle."
To tell this whimsical and enchanting story, Walker has assembled a cast of 18 musicians, actors, models, and political activists including Enninful's first British Vogue cover star Adwoa Aboah. She's joined by Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Whoopi Goldberg, RuPaul, women's right's activist Jaha Dukureh, and model Duckie Thot, who portrays Alice herself (pictured).
Models Adut Akech, Wilson Oryema, Alpha Dia, Slick Woods, King Owusu, and Thando Hopa feature in the calendar too, joined by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lil Yachty, actress Sasha Lane, actor-model Djimon Hounsou, and fashion stylist, designer and singer Zoe Bedeaux.
It's only the second time ever that the Pirelli Calendar has featured an all-black cast. "To see a black Alice today means children of all races can embrace the idea of diversity from a very young age and also acknowledge that beauty comes in all colours," Enninful says. "Culturally we are living in a diverse world. Projects like this remarkable Pirelli Calendar demonstrate that there is still hope in what sometimes feels like an increasingly cynical reality."
Scroll through the slideshow for a selection of images from the 2018 Pirelli Calendar.