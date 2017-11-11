Christmas markets have become a festive fixture in towns and cities across the UK, but now there's one just for dogs and their owners.
The punningly-titled Santa Paws market will take place on Sunday the 26th of November at Netil Market in east London. It's being curated by Fetch & Follow, a dog lifestyle brand based in the capital. The aim is to raise money for the All Dogs Matter rescue and rehoming charity.
From 11am to 4pm on the day, you'll be able to shop for dog accessories made by more than 15 canine-centric brands. You'll also be able to buy artisan dog treats for your four-legged friend including a special "doggy peanut butter."
Dog-themed gifts for humans will be available, too, and you'll even have chance to pose for a Christmas family portrait with your dog; pet photographer Rachel Oates will be snapping pooches and their owners in a special pop-up studio filled with festive props.
All in all, the one-day-only market sounds pretty pawsome. #SorryNotSorry. You can find out more over on the event's Facebook page.
