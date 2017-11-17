John Lewis's Christmas Ad Has Been Accused Of Plagiarism

John Lewis has officially ended its legacy of having the good Christmas advert?— Jodie (@jodiehambrook) November 10, 2017
Anyone else think the John Lewis advert is completely random and irrelevant to Christmas this year, total letdown? #johnlewischristmasadvert— Liv ? (@olivia9rox) November 10, 2017
So disappointed with the John Lewis Christmas advert. Bring back Buster the Boxer ?❤️— Rachel Houghton (@rhoughton97) November 10, 2017
christmas is cancelled, john lewis advert was trash.— ??? jordan ??? (@JordanDLogan) November 10, 2017
Is anyone else always underwhelmed by the John Lewis Christmas advert? Soppy emotional "story". Far too early for Christmas (not even half the way through November). But one must admire their marketing department for the hype that it always attracts.— Adam Langworthy (@Adam_Langworthy) November 10, 2017
I feel like John Lewis has just ruined Christmas with that shite advert ???— oonaghmcgillveray (@oonaaaaagh) November 10, 2017
I shared a fake John Lewis advert on Facebook n it 10000000x better than the real one that's just been released. Christmas is fucking ruined.— Row (@rowram) November 10, 2017
M&S beat John Lewis on the Christmas advert this year. #sorrynotsorry— Kate ☃️ (@kateleaht) November 10, 2017
Ok so M&S win over John Lewis in this year's Christmas advert. Such a shame I look forward to a good weep ?. #LoveTheBear #MozTheMonster— Miss Givings (@MissGivings) November 10, 2017
Much prefer M&S Christmas advert this year. John Lewis ad did not pull on my heartstrings like I thought it would. Not sure I even really grasped the concept or story of it.— Gemma Taggart (@GemmaTaggart) November 10, 2017
John Lewis’ Christmas advert, I see what they’re trying to do, but can’t help think it could have been done better. M&S has it this year #MozTheMonster #lovethebear— Matt Crosby (@MattCrosby_) November 10, 2017
@Debenhams love the Christmas advert! Beats John Lewis hands down! ?☃️?— Neil (@NeilLUFCWilson) November 10, 2017
Aldi’s Christmas advert shits on John Lewis’ #kevinthecarrot ?— Gibbon (@GibbonOfficial) November 10, 2017
How's your day going?? Well I just nearly cried watching the new John Lewis Christmas advert so yeh great ty x x— phoebe schofield (@phoebesco) November 10, 2017
Aww, loved the John Lewis Christmas advert - have some happy tears in my mask. #MozTheMonster is super cute, but my heart will forever belong to Buster the Boxer who helped my family get over the death of our beloved Boston the Boxer ?— Vicki (@_Viscous) November 10, 2017