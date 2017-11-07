It's the most wonderful time of the year – Pret released its 2017 Christmas menu today, and it's guaranteed to help you shake off those winter blues and get you in the mood for the festive season (although we get it, it's still a little early to be thinking about Christmas).
The popular chain has brought back its classic yuletide sandwiches: the Christmas Lunch (turkey breast, cranberry and port sauce, stuffing, crispy onions and spinach), and the Veggie Christmas Lunch (roasted butternut squash, nutty pesto, rocket, yoghurt and mayo dressing and crispy onions).
But the real game-changer is the brand's first ever vegan Christmas sandwich. Very Merry Christmas Lunch contains special vegan stuffing that is combined with grilled carrots, crispy onion, caramelised pecans, spinach, and a port and orange cranberry sauce.
Other new recipes on the Xmas menu include a veggie Festive Winter Salad (roasted butternut squash, broccoli and spinach with a sprout & apple slaw, topped with a creamy Wensleydale & cranberry crumble, caramelised pecans and pomegranate seeds, and a French Dijon dressing), a Smoked Salmon, Soft Cheese & Dill baguette and a mince pie-flavoured Flat White (that's a coffee with a dash of mince pie syrup, which includes notes of apple, plum and cinnamon). It is certain to give the Pumpkin Spice Latte a run for its money.
Firm favourites from last year's Christmas menu will make a welcome return too: Ham Hock & Sprout Macaroni Cheese, Brie & Cranberry Baguette and Ham Hock, Stuffing & Apple Baguette are all available again from today. The sweet treats are also back to perk up your elevenses or save you from an afternoon slump – a chocolate praline cookie, Melvin the melting gingerbread snowman (an iced biscuit topped with a marshmallow snowman head), and a "muffettone" (a muffin and panettone hybrid).
AND don't forget that 50p from the sale of each Christmas sandwich will be donated to the Pret Foundation Trust to help the homeless. See you there.
