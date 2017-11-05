Shawn Mendes Speaks Out About His Friend Teddy Geiger’s Transition

Shawn Mendes spoke out about the news of Teddy Geiger's transition expressing total support for his frequent collaborator and song co-writer, reports Billboard.
When asked about Geiger's transition, Mendes said that it is a matter of doing "anything we can" and being supportive. He added, "People should support and love and be there however you can, because it kind of is a hard thing to figure out how to support and remember they’re your friend. There’s no difference.”
At the Spotify's Secret Genius Awards earlier this week in Los Angeles, Mendes and alongside another fellow songwriter Scott Harris announced that they and Geiger have just finished nearly a month of writing for Mendes' next album.
Scott Harris commented as well saying, "First and foremost, a friend is a friend – so just treat them like a homey."
Last week, Geiger announced to his fans that he has started going through the process of transitioning, writing in the comments that he "started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process." (Refinery29 has not been notified of Geiger's pronouns, so we will continue to use he/his until informed otherwise.) Fans responded in love and support of the songwriter who first came to fame with the song "For You I Will (Confidence)" in 2006.
While Geiger has not been in the public eye for a while now, you've probably been listening to his music without knowing it. For the past few years, he has been working with Shawn Mendes to write chart-topping songs like "Mercy," "Stitches," "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," and "Treat You Better" which was nominated for a VMA for best pop song this year.
In an interview with MTV last week, Mendes spoke about the connection he, Geiger, and Harris share in the songwriting process. "There's this thing that I think that we really connect on that level, where they both kind of really understood what it was like to be the singer and be the performer."
