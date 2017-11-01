Before I dig into all the ways the Cinderella story needs to be updated, I have to explain why the 1997 version was so lit. First of all, Brandy played Cinderella. Moesha, Brandy. “The Boy Is Mine,” Brandy. In 1997, Brandy was 18 years old and at the height of her career. It was a huge deal that she was playing the titular role that had previously been reserved for white women. It was only overshadowed by the fact that her fairy godmother was played by the incomparable Whitney Houston. Whoopi Goldberg played the royal queen alongside Victor Garber as the king. One of Cinderella’s stepsisters in the movie was manned by Natalie Desselle-Reid, who you appreciate if you’ve ever seen B*A*P*S. This was not just a televised movie. It was an event. My only regret is that Black Twitter wasn’t yet around to enjoy it with me.