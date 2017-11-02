Gigi Hadid Shut Down An Islamophobic Tweeter & The Internet Went Wild

Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You're a f**king moron. https://t.co/fCezijj2Ao— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 1, 2017
i was doing my best not to platform this person but this level of flagrant intolerance is so dangerous it got gigi hadid to dunk on laura— Hasan Piker (@hasanthehun) November 1, 2017
thank you so much for taking a stand. this is really important. celebs need to use their platform and speak up. thank you Gigi.— Safinaz (@Saffiinaz) November 1, 2017
YESS THATS MY GIRL TELL HER WITH A BIG BIG ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/ELJFXBNG51— Donad??♀️ (@strataegi) November 1, 2017
Gigi Hadid, another Hypocrite Liberal who lives behind Gates, Armed Guards, takes Max Tax Exemptions as possible! #Hypocrite— Melanie M (@MalkaMelanie) November 1, 2017
Your profile pic reads 'spread love around' ... And you are calling Laura a moron?— ?Geoff_Bernz? (@geoff_bernz) November 1, 2017
GiGi, overrated model who's daddy bought her a career . Elites always trying to tell everybody what to do.Not happening .— Erik (@erikbrown154) November 1, 2017