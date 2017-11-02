Gigi Hadid Shut Down An Islamophobic Tweeter & The Internet Went Wild

Madison Medeiros
Supermodel Gigi Hadid could have been doing a variety of things on Wednesday: hanging out with beau Zayn Malik, photobombing Vogue shoots, counting the money she's made off of her sold-out nude lipsticks, you name it. Instead, she made a little time in her schedule to completely shut down an Islamophobic tweet from journalist Laura Loomer.
Just one day after the horrific terrorist attack in New York City that killed eight people, Loomer tweeted out a photo of two women wearing headscarves with the caption: "Muslims are out in full force at the scene of the NYC #ISIS attack today rubbing it in everyone's face. Aimlessly walking around in hijabs."
Minutes later, she pressed send on another offensive tweet, which read: "You'd think they'd have the decency to not walk around in hijabs @ cross street of the attack. But they don't. I bet they're loving this."
Loomer isn't the first person to use the terrorist attack as an excuse to incite fear and spread hateful rhetoric about Muslims (just look at the angry tweets President Donald Trump sent calling to "step up our already Extreme Vetting Program" and to end "CHAIN MIGRATION").
Hadid saw the tweets and proceeded to shut that shit down.
"Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You're a f**king moron," she wrote.
That, my friends, is one glorious mic drop.
Though reactions to Hadid's tweet were varied, many people praised her for denouncing Loomer's fear-mongering.
Others, however, took the opportunity to perpetuate Loomer's shameful remarks. Then there were those who for some reason felt the need to shame Hadid's career and criticize her for simply being a celebrity who dares have an opinion.
For what has to be the millionth time, stop conflating Islam with radical extremism. And while you're at it, stop this weird argument that celebrities — who, by the way, are people — can't use their platform to draw attention to important matters. No one, no matter how famous, exists for the sole purpose of entertaining you. Believing so is frankly childish.
Also, what's up with these bogus accusations that Hadid's only "claim to fame" are her parents? At just 22, she's been recognized as International Model of the Year, launched a full line of makeup with Maybelline, has appeared on 20 Vogue covers, and works damn hard to keep her runway strut perfect.
Oh, yeah, and she's marched to end systemic racism in the country during her free time.
