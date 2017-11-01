Forever 21 Copies A Cult-Favourite Leather Jacket

"It is extremely disappointing as a young designer to have to deal with other brands blatantly copying my designs. As if trying to start your own brand in this day and age wasn't difficult enough," Liang tells Refinery29 via e-mail. "I dread thinking of this situation happening again in the future, but I know it probably will happen again because people don't care and people are shameless. I don't know what else to say about this except that it is wrong. It is wrong to profit off another designer's idea and it is incredibly gross to me that they think they can get away with it. I honestly had no idea about this until I saw a direct message from one of my followers, but I'm glad to know now! People are telling me that I should be flattered, but I don't feel flattered, I just feel like someone is stealing my intellectual property — which feels pretty bad."