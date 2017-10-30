Is Ariana Grande's New Hairstyle Real?

We know that the Kardashians aren't afraid to ditch their signature black hair for a colour that matches a Crayola crayon. But if there's any celebrity who lives by the rule, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," it's Ariana Grande. But lately, it looks like the singer might finally be ready for a long-awaited hair change. And her latest switch-up is her most drastic hair transformation since her red hair on the Nickelodeon show Victorious — and it comes in the form of a fringe.
Bangs are anything but low maintenance, which is probably why celebrities often opt for clip-ins or none at all. But we're hoping Grande's are the real deal. Earlier this month the "Side to Side" singer debuted a silver-grey hair colour on Instagram. The colour was credited to peroxide guru Chris Appleton (the same celebrity hairstylist behind KKW and Kris Jenner's latest blonde moments). While there's still no confirmation on whether or not the look is a wig, she's still sticking to it weeks later... and just added an even bigger change to the mix — and it's one she's tried, and loved, before.
Yesterday afternoon, Grande showcased new silver fringe style on Instagram — as one does. And the fan reaction is entirely positive. (Probably because none of us have the guts to go for the tricky cut.) Again, we've yet to see a note from either Appleton or Grande on whether or not the fringe is in fact temporary. Regardless, Grande's unpredictable evolution is the gift that keeps on giving. Who knows, maybe this Halloween we'll copy the singer's style. For real this time...
