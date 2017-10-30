It's not every day that Ariana Grande ditches her signature ponytail — so when she does, you know it's a special occasion.
Grande shared a video of her Halloween costume on Instagram, and her famous pony is nowhere to be found. Instead, she's sporting a parted, curly 'do — which looks like it might be a wig, though it's hard to tell — to channel Bette Davis. She also completed the look with a sequinned dress.
It's a Halloween costume that would make Ryan Murphy proud, considering he's behind Feud: Bette and Joan. Grande worked with Murphy on Scream Queens, so the costume might be a nod to the TV mogul.
Advertisement
Grande simply captioned the video "Bette." But to get the full costume effect, you should watch at least part of it. Grande perfectly mouths Davis' lines from All About Eve, all while holding a wine glass.
Grande also shared a photo of herself with friend Doug Middlebrook, who's dressed as Joan Crawford, Davis' nemesis in Feud. Their outfits are, honestly, everything, and Middlebrook's expressions are totally on point.
Grande shared several photos of Middlebrook and the Crawford costume inspiration, too.
Between her epic Halloween costume and her ability to make fun of herself, Grande has been keeping us very entertained lately. The "Dangerous Woman" singer is already an early contender for best celebrity Halloween costume of the year. The only thing that would make the costume even more full circle is if the stars of Murphy's other properties dressed up as each other, too. Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange as the Scream Queens Chanels? That's a Halloween costume we'd never forget.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement