Beyoncé & Jay-Z Are Unrecognisable In Their Halloween Homage To Hip-Hop's Other Most Iconic Couple

If you're still looking for last-minute Halloween costume inspiration, let Beyoncé and Jay-Z be your guide.
The couple dressed up as Lil' Kim and the Notorious B.I.G. for Kelly Rowland's Halloween party over the weekend.
Beyoncé hasn't shared official photos from the event on her Instagram account and her website yet, but images from the party have been going around Twitter and Instagram, thanks to several Beyoncé fan accounts (and The Shade Room).
It looks like Beyoncé sported a white shirt, vintage Chanel suspenders and sunglasses from What Goes Around Comes Around, and a black wig. Her outfit is inspired by Lil Kim's attire in Missy Elliott's music video for "The Rain," Harper's Bazaar explains. For his costume, Jay Z wore a 5001 Flavours leather jacket, jeans, a white T-shirt, and Timberland boots — and he accessorised the outfit with a cane, just as Biggie would have.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z as Lil' Kim and The Notorious B.I.G. for #Halloween2017 pic.twitter.com/ZyCqzcQiaI— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) October 30, 2017
Hopefully, Beyoncé will share more photos from the event — we want to see more details about their costumes. She's shared photos of the family's Halloween costumes in the past, and they're always on point, Harper's Bazaar notes. In 2014, Blue Ivy dressed up as Michael Jackson, while Beyoncé herself dressed up as Janet Jackson. In 2015, the family dressed up as characters from Coming to America.
Last year, Beyoncé sported two amazing Halloween costumes. First, she and Jay-Z dressed up as Barbie and Ken, then she and Blue Ivy, along with Bey's mom Tina Lawson, dressed up as Salt-N-Pepa. So if we're really lucky, the Biggie and Lil' Kim outfits might not be the only costumes Beyoncé and Jay-Z have up their sleeves. We'll definitely be refreshing Bey's Instagram tomorrow for any Halloween updates. Maybe the twins will even get in on the costume fun this time around!
This story has been updated to include credits for 5001 Flavors, Timberland, and What Goes Around Comes Around.
