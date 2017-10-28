These Creepy Face Masks Are Perfect For Staying In On Halloween

Some people thrive on Halloween: They look forward to crafting a solid costume and find joy in schlepping from one party to another to show it off. They might even bask in the glory of their annual workplace costume contest. Others aren't as invested.
If you fall into the latter group — that is, the I'd-rather-stay-home-and-binge-Stranger-Things cohort — then you're in luck, because this story was made for you. As great as this holiday is, sometimes you just need a night of ghoulish R&R. That doesn't mean you can't get in the Halloween spirit though — especially if it means simultaneously pampering yourself.
To celebrate falling into the couch-loving group myself, I took six Halloween-ready masks for a test drive. Sure, you may not be able to wear these out (I really wouldn't recommend leaving them on longer than the recommended time) but at least you'll get a good 'gram.