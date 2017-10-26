Rihanna's Hairstylist Tells Us Exactly How To Recreate Her New Look

When Rihanna and Williams — who are constantly texting ideas to each other — decide to make a major change, it's not all footloose and fancy-free. "It really depends on the moment and what we're doing," he says. "And how we can get in and out of things. There are some photoshoots where they want her to be, like, Lady Godiva one day or something. It's a go-with-the-flow type of situation always." Of course, that's what we love most about her looks.