Anna Faris Used To Be Chris Pratt's Wingman For Hook-Ups

One of our favourite celebrity couples may have dissolved into the sands of time, but Anna Faris and Chris Pratt will live forever in our hearts — just as the individual people that they are.
Faris, for her part, has been up to a lot these days. She just wrote a book called Unqualified, based off her popular podcast of the same name. And in the book, she talks a lot about Pratt; the book was written prior to the announcement of their separation. He features heavily in her stories, and she even shared this adorable anecdote about their pre-dating years (Faris and Pratt met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight).
"He was hooking up with some of the cute background actresses, and I eventually started acting as his wingwoman. I loved it, and was so impressed with myself for being the cool girl who helped him hook up with hotties. But then I found myself feeling incredibly jealous of said hotties, and started to wonder what the fuck was going on in my head."
Hmm...we're guessing the little green monster appeared because she was having some L-O-V-E feelings for Pratt. The two were married in 2008 and announced their split earlier this year, breaking all of our collective hears in the process. Luckily, Faris didn't have to worry about another gorgeous actress sweeping Pratt off his feet. Jennifer Lawrence shut down those cheating rumours with Faris over a phone call. Faris also says that they'll continue to be friends, telling People that "Chris and I are really great friends, and I think that we always will be." Who knows, maybe she'll go back to playing the wingman?
