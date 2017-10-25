This Stranger Things Star Has A New Look — & It's SO Different

Needless to say, the actress is not her wide-eyed (yet surprisingly badass, when the situation calls for it) character, and her offscreen style is much more modern and edgy than Nancy’s buttoned-up '80s vibe. This week, Dyer ditched the tousled brunette lob she's been sporting IRL and surprised us with an even less Nancy-approved look during an appearance at the Young Hollywood Studio in Los Angeles: a blunt, shoulder-grazing cut, complete with brow-length bangs and a new, much lighter caramel-blonde colour. It's a big change... but it's a good one.