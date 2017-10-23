Lady Gaga Just Made Things Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend

Lady Gaga has finally made her relationship Instagram official, and we are fully here for this sunset moment.
The singer posted a seriously romantic photo on social media on Sunday, the Huffington Post reports. She's wearing a red, ruffled bikini, sunglasses and her hair in soft curls, while embracing Carino, who is clad in a black t-shirt. The two stare deeply into each others eyes while the sun sets in the horizon behind them. It's about as picturesque as you can get.
No, it's not the cover of a bad romance novel, it's Instagram.
Gaga also shared this image and a few more on her Instagram and Snapchat stories, writing "Night night" over the dreamy photo.
Gaga and Carino, who is also her agent (he also manages the careers of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez), went semi-public with their budding relationship when he was spotted kissing her while she snapped a photo during the Super Bowl in February.
The singer gushed about her new love while performing at NYC's Citi Field just a few weeks ago. The weather wasn't great, and though Gaga made jokes about the rain, Carino was spotted keeping an eye on the singer from nearby.
“When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay,” Gaga said, Page Six reported. “The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.” Gaga split from her former fiancé, actor Taylor Kinney, in July 2016 after being engaged for over a year. This is her first confirmed relationship since the split, which she discussed in detail in her Netflix documentary, Five Foot Two.
The star recently postponed her European tour to take care of herself during an ongoing battle with fibromyalgia, and from the looks of this image, she's definitely indulging in a self-care Sunday.
