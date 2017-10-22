Hold Up! A Cat Festival Is Coming To London

Sometimes an idea comes along that's so perfect, we can't believe someone didn't think of it sooner. This is definitely the case with Catfest, a celebration of cats and pop culture that's coming to London in 2018.
The one-day festival, which will take place at East London's Oval Space on the 18th of July, looks like a real treat for anyone who's proud to say they're a "cat person."
You'll be able to buy treats and accessories for your cat, as well as cat-related products for yourself. There'll even be a "Cat Lit" section featuring a selection of feline-themed books and magazines.
You'll also be able to meet rescue cats at the adorably-named "Meow Parlour Adoption Lounge." Organisers say you can come in feline fancy dress if you want to, and sustenance will come in the form of vegetarian street food and "kitty-themed cocktails and cakes."
The event will also have a slightly more seriou side, with talks from authors and animal rights advocates including Gwen Cooper, who wrote the best-selling book How I Learned About Love and Life With a Blind Wonder Cat.
Basically, if you have any kind of interest in cats, it all sounds very a-mew-sing. You can find out more (and book tickets) over at the Catfest website.
