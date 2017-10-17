The skies are about to go completely dark, stargazers, but there's a bright side. This month's new moon, which will arrive in earnest tomorrow 19th October at 3:12 p.m. EST, will be in Libra, the sign of partnerships, harmony, and easy interactions. Although the new moon is usually a relatively quiet lunar phase, this placement bodes well for anyone — single or coupled — who's been looking for a little more excitement in their romantic life.
Not only does the new moon restart the regular lunar cycle, it provides us with a clean slate in our personal lives, too. If you're single, this fresh start may prompt you to say "yes" to a blind date, try a new app, or simply swipe right with more enthusiasm. Bear in mind that Libran energy is magnetic — if you been ignoring someone you're drawn to, tomorrow could be the perfect time text them back.
On a similar note, opposites will attract under this new moon. Astrologer Annie Heese writes that Libran energy encourages us to seek balance. In the case of our relationships, this could mean you'll pursue someone who's more your opposite than your doppelgänger.
Thanks to Libra's association with pairs, couples will benefit from this lunar energy, too. The Astrotwins describe this lunar event as the official start of "cosmic cuffing season," which alludes to the heightened sense of harmony you may feel with your partner starting tomorrow. If your interactions have felt off or lacking in chemistry recently, this is your chance to inject some fun into your LTR.
Not all Libras are as flirtatious as their reputation may suggest, but they do tend to be rather charming. Lucky for us, we'll all feel a little more charismatic under the Libran new moon's influence. Couples hoping to deepen their bond or have an important conversation in a low-pressure manner will be particularly well-served during this phase. The moon will stick around in Libra for roughly two and a half days. So don't be surprised if this playful energy follows you into the weekend.
Whether you're happily single, dating, or in a relationship, this month's new moon is a great time to expand your social horizons. Even if you don't have an evening of romance planned for tomorrow, you can still honour this lunar phase's energy by scheduling a happy hour date with your BFF.
