Last month, Time crunched the numbers to determine which member of the Kardashian-Jenner empire brings home the most cash. Kim reigned supreme, with an estimated net worth of £131 million, followed by E!-genius Kris Jenner (£45 million), and Lip Kit queen Kylie Jenner (£38 million). Then comes Khloé, followed by Kourtney and Kendall. It's probably no surprise that all the Kardashian-Jenners pull in millions a year, but those with lucrative businesses top the list.
That much money can seem abstract to the average person, though. So, in case you wanted to ground those figures in real-life numbers, the folks at digital clothing retailer Missy Empire created a "You vs. The Kardashians" calculator that converts your haul to their paycheque. In other words, how much time it would take for Kim, or another Kardashian-Jenner family member, to make your yearly salary.
As Mashable explains, all you have to do is enter your annual earnings to see how much Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Khloé, Kris, and Kourtney make compared to you. I decided to enter $50,000 (£38,000) — roughly $20,000 (£15,000) above the US median for personal income — and was told that Kim could earn that in eight hours and 35 minutes. Or, in the 176 seconds (and counting) since I entered that salary, Kylie had earned $100 (£75).
Unlike some, I actually don’t find that news very depressing. In fact, I relate in my own way. Once, I was walking outside and found a $20 bill on the ground. I looked around and even ran up to some guy to ask if it was his, but he said it wasn’t. So, I kept the bill and made $20 in like, a minute.
That’s what I imagine being rich is like — having enough in my coffers to consider giving it away, but then shrugging and adding it to my stash. Checkmate. King me.
