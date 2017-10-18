Laura Dern Opens Up For The First Time About Her Own Hollywood Sexual Assault

After listening to other women talk about their experiences with sexual misconduct in Hollywood, Dern was forced to realise that she too had encountered some of those same horrors. She explained that the morning after the event she woke up and was finally able to recognised that she was still, "justifying behaviour." Dern then said that her mother, actress Diane Ladd, helped her identify experiences she had gone through. She told Ellen, "It was my mom who said, ‘No, no, no, Laura, that was sexual assault. That was harassment. That was assault. No, you were 14 then, you were—' And you realise how in our culture how we have justified and therefore even condoned behaviour as though it’s the norm."