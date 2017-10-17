Long-Hair Inspiration From Sophie Turner

Sansa Stark’s innermost secrets might be hiding in every taut French braid and half-up hairstyle the sitting Queen in the North wears, but when actress Sophie Turner isn’t playing one of Winterfell’s most promising new schemers on Game of Thrones, she’s actually our favourite source of long-hair inspiration. (Turner, it’s worth mentioning, is also a devoted dog mom to Porky Basquiat… and recently engaged to a Jonas brother.)
Loose waves or braids, bright auburn (à la Lady Stark and her X-Men counterpart Jean Grey) or pale blonde (yes, it’s natural), the star constantly reminds us that having long hair doesn’t mean you can’t mix it up. Ahead, just a few of the looks that we love.