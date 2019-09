5 Ways To Wear Rainbow Stripes, The Colourful Trend Brightening Up Autumn

This season, the playful trend took centre stage at AW17's shows, with Ashish leading the pack. The British designer, renowned for his sequins and sparkle, took the rainbow stripe to dizzy heights with vertical and horizontal patterns in all colours and thicknesses across jackets, dresses, trousers and shorts. Our favourite pieces were emblazoned with witty writing such as 'Don't give up the daydream' and positive slogans like 'Love sees no colour.'