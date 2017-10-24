5 Ways To Wear Rainbow Stripes, The Colourful Trend Brightening Up Autumn

Autumn's most uplifting trend? Joyous, fun, mood-boosting rainbow stripes. We can trace the trend back to AW16, when Joseph and Paul Smith sent bold, multicoloured stripes down the catwalks. SS17 got even brighter thanks to the crochet at Adam Selman, the knee-high socks Marc Jacobs gave his girls, and Givenchy's electric colourways.
This season, the playful trend took centre stage at AW17's shows, with Ashish leading the pack. The British designer, renowned for his sequins and sparkle, took the rainbow stripe to dizzy heights with vertical and horizontal patterns in all colours and thicknesses across jackets, dresses, trousers and shorts. Our favourite pieces were emblazoned with witty writing such as 'Don't give up the daydream' and positive slogans like 'Love sees no colour.'
Missoni reworked its signature chevrons with wide pastel-hued rainbow stripes, while Indian designer Rahul Mishra presented Mondrian-esque multicoloured stripes over hoodies and ankle-skimming dresses.
Sure, autumn and winter may be synonymous with navy, burgundy and grey, but our wardrobes are calling out for colour this season. From cute accessories to bright knitwear, click through to see the five ways our favourite street stylers are working the cheerful trend.